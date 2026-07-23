'Response must be flowers': Sonam Wangchuk alleges attempts to incite violence, urges protesters to stay peaceful

Amid his ongoing demonstration at Jantar Mantar climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday issued a poignant appeal to his supporters, reiterating his uncompromising commitment to non-violence amid growing concerns over fringe elements attempting to derail the peaceful movement.

Entering Day 26 of his ongoing demonstration at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday issued a poignant appeal to his supporters, reiterating his uncompromising commitment to non-violence amid growing concerns over fringe elements attempting to derail the peaceful movement.

Wangchuk's statement comes at a crucial juncture, as reports surface of isolated incidents where antisocial groups outside the primary protest venue allegedly attempted to provoke confrontations and stir unrest. Reaffirming his commitment to peaceful resistance, Wangchuk urged his followers and participants to maintain absolute restraint, regardless of provocation or outside interference.

In a post on X, he said, "DAY 26 PEACE & ONLY PEACE IS MY WAY... While at Jantar Mantar the protests remain peaceful I'm pained to learn that elsewhere some antisocial elements are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to provoke violence. No matter what the other side does our response must only be flowers. Please keep this tradition at all costs," Wangchuk posted. Wangchuk emphasised that the integrity of the protest relies entirely on adhering to Gandhian principles of peace, ensuring that the movement's core demands remain the central focus.

DAY 26

PEACE & ONLY PEACE IS MY WAY… — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026

His appeal comes a day after Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said the activist remains stable and alert while undergoing treatment after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital. According to a medical statement issued by the hospital, Wangchuk's condition remains unchanged and his vital parameters are within accepted limits.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuk is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. His condition remains unchanged and he continues to be stable and alert, with vital signs within accepted parameters. All treatment being administered to him is in accordance with his informed consent," the hospital said.

On Thursday, Wangchuk had reiterated that he would end his hunger strike only after receiving an assurance from the Centre that no punitive or retaliatory legal action would be taken against protesters who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' agitation.

In a video message shared on X, the activist said he had lost 11 kilograms during his 25-day fast but remained committed to the cause.

"I am still alive, and this is the 25th day of my fasting... I appreciate the students who, even after being hit by the lathis, protested peacefully," Wangchuk said.

(With inputs from ANI)