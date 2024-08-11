Twitter
Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

Viral video: Daredevil man walks barefoot among massive crocodiles, watch

'Our finances are an open book': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

HomeIndia

India

'Our finances are an open book': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has denied the allegations levied by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research in its latest report

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:56 AM IST

'Our finances are an open book': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations
Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and her husband Dhaval Buch have refuted the accusations made against them in the most recent report by short-seller Hindenburg Research, according to PTI.

According to US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research, Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch have investments in offshore companies connected to the Adani Group's purported financial misdeeds.

According to the report, which cites "whistleblower documents," Vinod Adani, Gautam's elder brother, utilised these organisations as part of a network to "syphon money." It went on to say that because of the possible conflicts of interest, SEBI's objectivity in looking into the Adani Group is "questionable."

Buchs responded by stating in a statement that their life and finances are transparent and that the accusations are false.

"In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg Report dated August 10, 2024 against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report," they said, according to PTI.

"The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years," the statement added.

They added that they would not hesitate to provide any and all financial records to any entity that could request them, even those pertaining to their time as "strictly private citizens."

"Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course," they added, according to PTI.

Gautam Adani, who was the third richest person in the world at the time, was accused by Hindenburg Research in January 2023 of orchestrating the "biggest con in corporate history," a claim he refuted. Subsequently, the Indian Supreme Court ordered SEBI to look into the accusations made against Adani later that year.

