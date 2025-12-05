‘Our Energy cooperation remains unaffected...’: Putin remains firm on India-Russia partnership

Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 posts at upanganwadibharti.in, know eligibility and how to apply
INDIA
Russia’s energy partnership with India remains steady and untouched by the latest Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin told India Today in an exclusive interview.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin praises India’s “rapidly developing economy”, he stressed that collaboration with India has been stable and undeterred amid latest Western sanctions. In an exclusive interview with India Today, the President said attempts to severe India’s oil purchases from Russia were political than based on market realities. “The pressure you have referred to typically involves employing political instruments to influence normal competition,” he said.
The statement is rooted in the context of both the United States and European nations tightening their price cap on Russian oil while warning India, along with others, of sanctioned tankers and intermediaries in if continues its Russian oil purchase.
Emphasising on the continued partnership with India, Putin said that the bilateral relationship in the energy segment is highly strong and could hold amid any change in geopolitics. “Our energy cooperation with India remains unaffected by current conditions, fleeting political swings or indeed the tragic events in Ukraine,” he said.
He also brought out the topic of hydrocarbons partnership and noted its depth and deep seated commercial roots. “Regarding hydrocarbons, well before the Ukrainian situation, our business entities had already built a solid and efficient commercial relationship that is based on mutual trust. It is widely known that one of our leading companies acquired an oil refinery in India,” he said, referring to Rosneft’s stake in Nayara Energy.
Along with energy, Putin also brought in focus India-Russia nuclear partnership underlining the prominent Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) project set up in Tamil Nadu. He said that Russia remains a producer of advanced, reliable nuclear power plant equipment and is capable of building small nuclear power plants.
“We have some announcements to make. We are producers of the world's most advanced and reliable equipment for nuclear power plants. The Russian company Rosatom builds and operates more nuclear reactors for nuclear power plants abroad than any other company in the world -- 22 nuclear units. The well-known facility and our joint project, the Kudankulam plant, is one of the leaders in this regard. These are large units; they operate efficiently and, I reiterate, have proven to be very useful,” he said.