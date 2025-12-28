Osman Hadi's Death: Dhaka Police says 2 main suspects fled to India via THIS city, here's all you need to know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics

Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here

Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite club during New Zealand ODIs

Bangladesh Hindu Mob Lynching: US lawmaker condemns ‘horrific’ killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chnadra Das over blasphemy allegations, says, ‘act of hatred…’

Is Muhammad Yunus-led interim government unconstitutional? What Bangladesh’s charter, court rulings say

MCG curator finally breaks silence after AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test ends in just 2 days

Not Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, this Indian origin woman tops richest list of Indian professionals, with a net worth of Rs..., know her journey

VVS Laxman to REPLACE Gautam Gambhir as India's Test coach? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence says, 'factually incorrect...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show

Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims

Did Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? BSF responds to claims

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Osman Hadi's Death: Dhaka Police says 2 main suspects fled to India via THIS city, here's all you need to know

According to additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border and were initially received by an man named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya. Read here to know details

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

Osman Hadi's Death: Dhaka Police says 2 main suspects fled to India via THIS city, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has revealed that two main suspects in the killing of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi fled to India through the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh city and entered Meghalaya. The suspects, identified as Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, allegedly received help from local associates to cross the border.

2 main suspects fled to India via Meghalaya, says Dhaka police

According to additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border and were initially received by an man named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya. The DMP official said, the two individuals who allegedly helped the suspects enter Meghalaya have now been detained in India.

The DMP is maintaining communication with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure the arrest and extradition of the suspects. "We are maintaining communication with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure their arrest and extradition," Nazrul said.

Who was Osman Hadi?

Osman Hadi was a prominent figure in the anti-Sheikh Hasina platform Inqilab Manch and was campaigning as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming February elections when he was attacked. He was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area and later flown to Singapore for treatment. Hadi succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Protests and violence erupt

The death of Osman Hadi led to large-scale protests and violence in Bangladesh, with his party Inqilab Manch warning the interim government of more agitation if it failed to act in the matter. Inqilab Manch had made headlines during the July uprising in Bangladesh last year, which eventually led to the removal of Hasina.

Investigation underway

The investigation into Osman Hadi's killing is ongoing, with the DMP working closely with Indian authorities to bring the suspects to justice. The incident has sparked tensions between Bangladesh and India, with the Bangladeshi government seeking cooperation from its Indian counterparts to ensure the suspects are brought to trial.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show
Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims
Did Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? BSF responds to claims
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on
Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here
Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here
Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite club during New Zealand ODIs
Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement