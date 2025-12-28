Osman Hadi's Death: Dhaka Police says 2 main suspects fled to India via THIS city, here's all you need to know

According to additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border and were initially received by an man named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya. Read here to know details

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has revealed that two main suspects in the killing of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi fled to India through the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh city and entered Meghalaya. The suspects, identified as Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, allegedly received help from local associates to cross the border.

2 main suspects fled to India via Meghalaya, says Dhaka police

According to additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border and were initially received by an man named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya. The DMP official said, the two individuals who allegedly helped the suspects enter Meghalaya have now been detained in India.

The DMP is maintaining communication with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure the arrest and extradition of the suspects. "We are maintaining communication with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure their arrest and extradition," Nazrul said.

Who was Osman Hadi?

Osman Hadi was a prominent figure in the anti-Sheikh Hasina platform Inqilab Manch and was campaigning as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming February elections when he was attacked. He was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area and later flown to Singapore for treatment. Hadi succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Protests and violence erupt

The death of Osman Hadi led to large-scale protests and violence in Bangladesh, with his party Inqilab Manch warning the interim government of more agitation if it failed to act in the matter. Inqilab Manch had made headlines during the July uprising in Bangladesh last year, which eventually led to the removal of Hasina.

Investigation underway

The investigation into Osman Hadi's killing is ongoing, with the DMP working closely with Indian authorities to bring the suspects to justice. The incident has sparked tensions between Bangladesh and India, with the Bangladeshi government seeking cooperation from its Indian counterparts to ensure the suspects are brought to trial.