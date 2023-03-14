Search icon
Oscars 2023: RRR’s win churns political storm with Congress, BJP trading blows over ‘Naatu Naatu’

After Naatu Naatu’s big win at the Oscars 2023, a political storm was sparked in India as Congress and BJP continued to take jibes at each other over the Academy Awards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Still from RRR song Naatu Naatu (Photo - Twitter)

While RRR song Naatu Naatu gained international fame after its big win at the Oscars 2023, the Congress party and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) started trading blows, turning the big Academy Awards moment for India into a political war.

Cashing in on the popularity of Naatu Naatu after it won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023, Rajasthan BJP and Congress jumped on the fame train and took jibes at each other through a poster war surrounding SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Soon after Naatu Naatu’s Oscar moment, Rajasthan BJP released a poster of the song with the two main characters Ram Charan and NTR Jr replaced with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attacking the party over paper leaks and other issues in the state.

The Congress returned the favor with a similar attack, uploading a photo of a Naatu Naatu poster with the two main characters as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, with the caption ‘Looto Looto’ instead of Naatu Naatu.

 

 

BJP responded by posting the same graphics showing Gehlot and Rahul as lead heroes and captioned it as ‘Paper Leak Karke Nachoo Nachoo.’ Soon after this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked PM Modi over India’s big win at the Oscars 2023.

While congratulating the people behind the win of Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers, the Congress president said, “We are very proud, but my only request is that the ruling party should not take credit and say 'we have directed, we have written, Modi ji has directed'. They should not say that. That is my only request.”

The remarks by Kharge in the Rajya Sabha were met with a huge uproar of laughter, not just by the Opposition leaders but by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav were also seen smiling at the comment.

Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
