FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident; Police launch probe

RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details

Bihar Election 2025: Left parties in Bihar-from class struggle to compromise, from ideology to realpolitik

Bihar Exit Polls: Axis My India projects close battle between NDA and Mahagathbandhan

The Bengal Files OTT release date: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri's Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty-starrer film

Uttar Pradesh govt suspends Gonda BEO over Rs 2.25 crore bribery case; know what happened

Osama Bin Laden speech, Pakistani number: Pune techie held for 'terror' links with...

IndiGo receives bomb threat, prompts high alert at 5 major airports including Delhi

'You can't drop him': India coach clears air on Rishabh Pant–Dhruv Jurel selection headache ahead of South Africa Tests

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

Meet Bollywood producer, debuted with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend

Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident; Police launch probe

Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident

RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details

RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly

HomeIndia

INDIA

Osama Bin Laden speech, Pakistani number: Pune techie held for 'terror' links with...

ATS clarified that the searches were unrelated to the blast in Delhi on Monday that claimed 12 lives.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

Osama Bin Laden speech, Pakistani number: Pune techie held for 'terror' links with...
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Maharashtra ATS recently arrested a software engineer for his alleged links with Al Qaeda and other banned outfits. The agency has now searched the premises of a teacher in Thane and another person in Pune in connection with the case, PTI reported, quoting officials. The Pune-based software engineer has been identified as Zubair Hangargekar, who used the teacher's house at Mumbra in Thane district for one of the meetings, the officials said.

Searches related to Delhi blast?

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) clarified that the searches were unrelated to the blast in Delhi on Monday that claimed 12 lives, but added that as part of the standard procedure, it was examining whether there was a possible Maharashtra link to the incident in the national capital. "We searched the premises of two individuals, one in Kondhwa (in Pune) and another in Mumbra, and questioned them," another official said, adding that there was no connection between Hangargekar and the Delhi blast.

What ATS found

During the investigation, the ATS had found a Pakistani contact number saved on his old phone. The teacher is neither an accused nor a witness in the case, an official said. Earlier this month, the ATS told a Pune court that Hangargekar allegedly used to deliver religious discourses 'aggressively' in the city's Kondhwa area. During a house search there, the ATS seized mobile phones containing deleted PDF files titled 'Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and All Its Manifestations', it had said.

Speech by Osama bin Laden found

They also recovered an Urdu translation of a speech delivered by the late Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden on Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition, a magazine titled 'Inspire' was found, containing photographs of AK-47 training at the OSG Gun School and documents detailing the procedure to make an IED using acetone peroxide from an OSG bomb school, it told the court.

READ | PM Modi meets victims of Red Fort car blast at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, says, 'Those behind the...'

The ATS had also said that during the searches, an old phone belonging to Hangargekar was recovered from one person. "During the analysis of the contact list of the phone, five international phone numbers were found saved, including one from Pakistan, two from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Kuwait and Oman," it said. The call detail records of the 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore
Meet Bollywood producer, debuted with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend
Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident; Police launch probe
Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident
RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details
RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details
Bihar Election 2025: Left parties in Bihar-from class struggle to compromise, from ideology to realpolitik
Bihar Election 2025: Left parties in Bihar-from class struggle to compromise...
Bihar Exit Polls: Axis My India projects close battle between NDA and Mahagathbandhan
Bihar Exit Polls: Axis My India projects close battle between NDA and Mahagathba
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE