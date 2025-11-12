Osama Bin Laden speech, Pakistani number: Pune techie held for 'terror' links with...

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore
ATS clarified that the searches were unrelated to the blast in Delhi on Monday that claimed 12 lives.
The Maharashtra ATS recently arrested a software engineer for his alleged links with Al Qaeda and other banned outfits. The agency has now searched the premises of a teacher in Thane and another person in Pune in connection with the case, PTI reported, quoting officials. The Pune-based software engineer has been identified as Zubair Hangargekar, who used the teacher's house at Mumbra in Thane district for one of the meetings, the officials said.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) clarified that the searches were unrelated to the blast in Delhi on Monday that claimed 12 lives, but added that as part of the standard procedure, it was examining whether there was a possible Maharashtra link to the incident in the national capital. "We searched the premises of two individuals, one in Kondhwa (in Pune) and another in Mumbra, and questioned them," another official said, adding that there was no connection between Hangargekar and the Delhi blast.
During the investigation, the ATS had found a Pakistani contact number saved on his old phone. The teacher is neither an accused nor a witness in the case, an official said. Earlier this month, the ATS told a Pune court that Hangargekar allegedly used to deliver religious discourses 'aggressively' in the city's Kondhwa area. During a house search there, the ATS seized mobile phones containing deleted PDF files titled 'Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and All Its Manifestations', it had said.
They also recovered an Urdu translation of a speech delivered by the late Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden on Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition, a magazine titled 'Inspire' was found, containing photographs of AK-47 training at the OSG Gun School and documents detailing the procedure to make an IED using acetone peroxide from an OSG bomb school, it told the court.
The ATS had also said that during the searches, an old phone belonging to Hangargekar was recovered from one person. "During the analysis of the contact list of the phone, five international phone numbers were found saved, including one from Pakistan, two from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Kuwait and Oman," it said. The call detail records of the