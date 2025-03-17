At least eight individuals, including Orhan Awatramani were booked for violating local laws in Katra, Jammu division.

In a shocking turn of events, social media sensation and Bollywood personality, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), along with seven others, found themselves at the center of controversy after being booked for violating local laws in Katra, Jammu division.

According to officials, the group, which included Orry, was accused of consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, defying explicit warnings that liquor consumption was strictly forbidden. The incident is particularly sensitive given Katra's status as a revered pilgrimage site for devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi. These guests consumed alcohol within the hotel premises, specifically in the Cottage Suite, despite being informed that alcohol and non-vegetarian food are strictly prohibited.

The incident occurred on March 15, and the FIR, numbered 72/25, was lodged by P/S Katra. The guests involved, apart from ORRY, include Mr. Darshan Singh, Mr. Parth Raina, Mr. Ritick Singh, Ms. Rashi Dutta, Ms. Rakshita Bhogal, Mr. Shagun Kohli, and Ms. Anastasila Arzamaskina.

Orry recently posted a video on his Instagram, showcasing him partying with friends. In the video, alcohol bottles are visible on the table, and Orry is seen flaunting his phone cover, seemingly enjoying himself with his friends.



SSP Reasi Sh. Paramvir Singh has issued strict instructions to apprehend individuals who violated rules by consuming alcohol at a religious place in Katra, Jammu division. This move aims to set an example of zero tolerance towards such acts, which hurt the sentiments of the general public. A team has been formed under the supervision of SP Katra, SDPO Katra, and SHO Katra to track down the culprits who disrespected the faith and its followers.

Further, SSP Reasi sent a strong message to offenders, stating that those who disregard the law and disrupt peace, especially through drugs or alcohol, will face severe consequences. Essentially, there's zero tolerance for such behaviour, and offenders will be dealt with firmly.