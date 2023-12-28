Ordinance soon on Kannada signboards for shops in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

A magistrate court in Bengaluru on Thursday sent over 53 arrested pro-Kannada activists, including Gowda, to 14 days’ judicial custody till January 10.

Asserting that signboards in Karnataka must display information in Kannada, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the government would enact an ordinance to ensure compliance, but issued a warning after pro-Kannada activists vandalised business establishments a day ago.

Anyone can protest but no one should cause damage to government or public property, he asserted.

The chief minister was reacting to the large-scale vandalism in Bengaluru on Wednesday by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (T A Narayana Gowda faction) who targeted shops and business establishments that did not display Kannada signboards, advertisements and name plates.

Soon after the incident, KRV president T A Narayana Gowda was arrested and over 1,000 activists of the outfit were taken into preventive custody.

A magistrate court in Bengaluru on Thursday sent over 53 arrested pro-Kannada activists, including Gowda, to 14 days’ judicial custody till January 10. They have been lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Condemning the vandalism, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We are not opposed to protests. We will not oppose anyone who raises their voice against injustice or seek justice, but will take action against those who take the law into their hands.” Speaking to reporters here, he said he has called a meeting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and police officials with the home minister to discuss the implementation of rules regarding Kannada displays on signboards.

“Kannada boards are a must. This is Kannada nadu and the boards should be in Kannada here. We are not opposed to other languages, but Kannada should be prominent,” he added.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) is seeking 60 per cent space on signboards for Kannada displays.

Later, addressing reporters after a meeting with the officials of the Kannada and Culture Department and Bengaluru civic agencies, the CM said the government would introduce an ordinance to ensure that 60 per cent of space on signboards is dedicated to Kannada, with the rest left to any other language.

The ordinance will come into effect on February 28, 2024.

The government will also bring an amendment to section 17(6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act (KLCDA) – 2022, which was promulgated by the previous BJP government on March 10, 2023 ahead of the assembly elections.

The section says commercial, industrial or business organisations, institutions, hospitals, laboratories, entertainment centres, hotels etc should allocate half of the space on signboards and name plates to information in Kannada. The amendment will raise it to 60 per cent space for Kannada.

“I have asked the officials to bring an ordinance because the assembly is not in session. The ordinance will come into effect on February 28, 2024. All the shops, business establishments, hotels, malls and hospitals have to follow this ordinance,” he added.

Earlier, asked if the government would withdrew cases against the pro-Kannada activists, he reiterated that no one should take the law into their hands and the government is not opposed to peaceful protests.

“People have to follow rules and if someone ignores them, then they will face the consequences. This I am making clear to everyone. I appeal to all organisations and activists not to take the law into their own hands,” he told reporters.

To a question on Kannada activists accusing the government of taking action against those fighting for the Kannada cause, and that they would teach Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, “We have not stopped them from protesting; we have taken action against those who have taken the law into their hands… Election thing, let’s see when it comes; the government is here to maintain law and order.” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara too echoed his remarks.

“We are not against pro-Kannada activists but they should not take the law into their own hands. We are not ready to accept the damage caused to properties in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

“We have to save Kannada and we respect those who fight for saving Kannada but that does not mean that the government will shut its eyes to vandalism,” he added.

The deputy CM said the government directions are clear that signboards, advertisements and name plates should allocate 60 per cent space to Kannada, and that there is a way to implement it — such as issuing notices to those violating this norm.

The protesters can stage protests and raise slogans but damaging property is not acceptable, he said.

To a question about KRV convenor T A Narayana Gowda’s warning to the government that it would face the music during the Lok Sabha elections if it did not respect the sentiments of Kannadigas, Shivakumar said they are free to do whatever they want in a democratic manner but vandalism will not be accepted.

“Investors have come here from different parts of the world. People are living here to make their livelihood. They should not be threatened,” he added.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner D Dayananda said 53 Kannada activists including KRV chief Narayana Gowda were arrested and that over 1,000 activists of the KRV were in preventive custody. Ten FIRs have been registered, he added.

Gowda was arrested along with some aides in Yelahanka. On Thursday around 5 AM, he was produced before a magistrate at his residence in Devanahalli who ordered that the arrested persons be placed in judicial custody, police sources said.

The allegations against them include assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, wrongful restraint, mischief, causing danger, obstruction or injury to any person and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

After their detention on Wednesday evening, Gowda and others were kept at the Police Driving and Maintainance School in Yelahanka before being taken for medical examination and being produced before the magistrate.