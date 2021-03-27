Order issued for night curfew in Maharashtra - What's allowed, what's not

Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government on Saturday announced a complete ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious, and ordered an overnight curfew from Saturday (March 27) midnight.

What's allowed, what's not:

People without masks will be fined Rs 500 and those spitting in public places with have to cough up a fine of Rs 1,000.

The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night.

People will also not be allowed to visit beaches from 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.

Drama theatres will also remain shut from Saturday night. All cinemas, whether with single screens or multiplexes, will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am. All auditoriums, restaurants will also remain closed

However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines."Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract penalty of Rs 1,000 per person on offenders," the order said.

"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with Rs 1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract Rs 500 fine while the same is Rs 1,000 for public spitting," as per the order.

It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely. Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said. â€‹

The number of guests at weddings has been limited to 50, while those at funerals to 20.

India's total active cases have reached 4,52,647. The country saw 62,258 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, according to the ministry. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902 followed by Punjab (3,122) and Chhattisgarh (2,665), the ministry said.