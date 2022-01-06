Oral pills to treat COVID-19: All you need to know about the Rs 35 per capsule ‘Molflu’

Earlier this week on Tuesday (January 4), it was announced by Dr Reddy`s Laboratories that the oral anti-viral pills for COVID-19 treatment will cost Rs 35 per capsule. The drug will be sold under the brand name Molflu and will come in strips of 10 capsules each.

The oral pill which will be brough to India by Dr Reddy’s to be sold as Molflu is a generic version of the Molnupiravir COVID-19 oral pill developed by Merck. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency-use authorisation to Dr Reddy`s to make and market the 200mg Molnupiravir capsules to be used in treatment of COVID-19 infected adults at a high risk of disease progression including hospitalisation or death, and who have SpO2 (oxygen saturation) above 93%.

Dr. Reddy's receives emergency-use authorisation to launch its oral anti-viral drug Molflu(TM) (Molnupiravir 200mg capsules) in India for the treatment of COVID-19. For details: https://t.co/4CWL1EfV8j pic.twitter.com/SwikcgEhcv — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (@drreddys) December 28, 2021

When will Molflu be available?

The Molflu anti-viral COVID-19 drug is expected to hit retail stores across India in the coming week. In the initial stage, more supplies are expected to be made available in states with high and rapidly rising number of cases.

What is the dosage of Molflu?

The total course of the COVID-19 oral treatment will Molflu will entail consuming 40 capsules over 5 days. This means that people will have to buy four strips worth Rs 350 each, taking the total treatment cost to Rs 1,400.

About the drug

The oral pill follows a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement between Molnupiravir developer Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) and Dr Reddy`s from earlier in 2021. As part of the deal, Dr Reddy’s will manufacture and supply the oral COVID-19 pills in India and more than 100 low and middle-income countries around the world.

The Molflu capsules, to be available in packs of 4 blisters or strips (complete dosage for one patient’s total course), will be made at a facility approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Preparations have been made by Dr Reddy’s in terms of capacity that might be needed to ensure patients in need get the treatment on time.