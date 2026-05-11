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Opt for WFH, save petrol and diesel, no gold purchase for a year: PM Modi amid US-Iran war oil crisis

His remarks come as many nations, from the US to neighboring Pakistan, face record-high fuel prices because of the Iran war fallout. India has mostly been insulated from the shock till now, though that may not last.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 11, 2026, 07:48 AM IST

Opt for WFH, save petrol and diesel, no gold purchase for a year: PM Modi amid US-Iran war oil crisis
Image source: ANI
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With the Middle East war triggering a global oil shock, the Prime Minister on Sunday encouraged people to return to work-from-home, reduce fuel usage, and refrain from buying gold for weddings for a year to help save the country’s foreign exchange.  

His remarks come as many nations, from the US to neighboring Pakistan, face record-high fuel prices because of the Iran war fallout. India has mostly been insulated from the shock till now, though that may not last.

PM urged to change consumption habits to protect the nation's financial health

Speaking against a backdrop of global supply chain disruptions and rising costs fueled by international conflicts, the Prime Minister framed the current crisis not just as a government challenge, but as a test of national character.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border," the Prime Minister remarked. "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives.

"The Prime Minister's speech served as a tactical manual for "economic self-defence," urging citizens to change their consumption habits to protect the nation's financial health.

Bring 'work from home back': PM Modi

The Prime Minister further encouraged citizens to expand the use of electric vehicles, shift freight transport to rail, and reinstate work-from-home practices that were common during the Covid-19 pandemic.  

"During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them," he said.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

“Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world. It is the responsibility of all of us that the foreign exchange spent on purchasing petrol-diesel should also be saved by conserving petrol-diesel,” he said.

'Reduce energy bill and carbon footprint'

Reflecting on the efficiency gained during COVID-19, the PM called for a revival of virtual infrastructure to reduce the national carbon footprint and energy bill. In one of the most direct appeals of his tenure, PM Modi asked citizens to act as "guardians of the Rupee" by being mindful of foreign exchange outflows.

He appealed to citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations and foreign weddings, while encouraging people to choose domestic tourism and conduct celebrations within India. He also requested people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows.

'Prioritise Made-in-India and locally manufactured products'

The Prime Minister encouraged citizens to prioritise Made-in-India and locally manufactured products, including daily-use items such as shoes, bags, and accessories. He also asked families to reduce edible oil consumption, stating that it would benefit both national economic health and personal health.

Addressing the farming community, PM Modi championed a transition to natural farming. By urging a 50% cut in chemical usage, he positioned the Indian farmer as a front-line soldier in the fight for environmental sustainability and economic independence.

Pause gold purchase for a year

During a standout moment in the address, the PM called on citizens to review discretionary expenses amid the economic pressure caused by rising global energy costs.

“I would appeal to people not to buy gold for weddings for one year,” he said.

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasising that while global winds may be turbulent, India's strength lies in the "micro-efforts" of its 1.4 billion people. The message was clear: the next chapter of India's growth will be written not just in policy documents, but in the choices made at the petrol pump, the jewellery store, and the dinner table.

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