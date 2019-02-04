OPSC Exam Dates, Admit Card 2019: Check Important details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam centres, total seats, exam date & time, admit card for its recruitment exams. There are two recruitment exams and both will be held in February 2019.

Important Details:-

Posts – Assistant Director, Medical Officers

Exam Date –

Asst. Director – February 16th and 17th

Medical Officers – February 17th

Exam Centres –

Asst. Director – Cuttack

Medical Officers – Bhubaneshwar

Admit Card –

Will be available from February 8th and candidates can download the admit card from the official website of OPSC - www.opsc.gov.in.

785 candidates will be appearing for Asst. Director’s exam at two DAV Public Schools in Cuttack. And 1916 candidates will be appearing in Bhubaneshwar for Medical Officer’s exam in five different centres.