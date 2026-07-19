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Opposition walks out of all-party meet over NCPI invite, calls it 'parking place' for TMC rebels

Opposition leaders staged a brief walkout from today's all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session to protest the invite to NCPI, a new outfit comprising ∼20 Trinamool rebel MPs whose merger is still pending Speaker approval. Congress called it a 'symbolic boycott'.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

Opposition walks out of all-party meet over NCPI invite, calls it 'parking place' for TMC rebels
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Opposition leaders walked out of a customary all-party meeting today, ahead of the Monsoon Session, in a symbolic protest over the participation of a little-known outfit that now comprises a big chunk of Trinamool rebel MPs. Moments later, they returned to the table.

About 20-odd rebel lawmakers from Mamata Banerjee's party had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) in June. This overnight rise of the NCPI at the cost of the Trinamool did not go down well with the opposition, as it found its voice being stifled. The opposition questioned how the NCPI could be part of the all-party meeting, stressing that their merger has not been approved. 

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy expressed concern about an unrecognised party that does not appear on the parliament website being invited to the meeting. The Sansad website still shows the 20-odd rebel MPs who joined the NCPI as members of the Trinamool.

Congress calls it a 'parking place' for TMC rebels

"All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI, which is a parking place for 20 'rebel' TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," said the Congress's media in-charge.

The Congress's Pramod Tiwari, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, described the walkout as a "symbolic boycott" against the NCPI being invited.

"Our biggest issue remains the Ram temple donation scam. We have raised eight to nine issues. This includes the NEET paper leak, agriculture and E20 blend in petrol. We will oppose delimitation," he added.

NCPI welcomes move, says papers pending with Speaker

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, leader of the NCPI bloc, thanked the parliamentary affairs minister for allowing them to be part of the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Asked when their merger with NCPI will be approved, she said, "Such a decision takes time. We will be submitting all the required papers to the Speaker." She also described the allotment of seats to her faction away from the Trinamool as a "positive" move by the government.

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