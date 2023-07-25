Headlines

Opposition front INDIA to move no-confidence motion against NDA government in Lok Sabha: Sources

A proposal to submit the notice of no-confidence motion was discussed at a meeting of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

PTI

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Some opposition parties, part of the INDIA alliance, are likely to move a notice of no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, sources said on Tuesday.

A proposal to submit the notice was discussed at a meeting of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday morning.

The sources said after weighing various options to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, it was decided that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue.

The opposition strategy to corner the government on Manipur will continue in the Rajya Sabha as well, the sources said.

