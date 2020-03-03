Opposition stalls Parliament again, both houses adjourned

Opposition parties on Tuesday stalled the proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament for the second consecutive day.

Ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the recent violence in led to the adjournment of the House till 2 PM, while Lok Sabha witnessed more disruption after Congress MPs led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary raked up the issue. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla objected to members carrying banners inside the House and warned that the lawmakers who disrupt the proceedings will be suspended from the session.

"No placards, banners are allowed inside the House. Inform before bringing placards in House in future," the Lok Sabha Speaker told MPs.

The Lower House of the Parliament resumed at 12 PM just for minutes and was adjourned again for the second time today.

Earlier today, an all-party meeting was called by Birla to ensure smooth functioning of the Parliament. The meeting was organised in wake of a scuffle that that broke out between BJP MP Jaskaur Meena and Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also present in the meeting, stressed that the nation is supreme and peace, harmony and unity in a society is a necessity for its development.

On Monday, opposition parties created a ruckus in both houses of the Parliament over the recent violence in northeast Delhi that has claimed 47 lives so far. The proceedings resumed in Rajya Sabha amid slogans of 'BJP Murdabad' by opposition leaders. Similar visuals erupted from the Lok Sabha where Congress MPs showed placarads and raised slogans, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.