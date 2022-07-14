‘New dictionary for new India’: Opposition slams move to ban words ‘corrupt, jumlajeevi’ in Parliament

File photo

Several words such as ‘covid spreader’, ‘jumlajeevi’, and ‘corrupt’ were banned for usage inside the Parliament on Thursday. These words will no longer be used by the MPs during proceedings of both the Houses after a list of unparliamentary words has been enlisted.

Now, the move is being slammed by opposition leaders, who are terming it as a “gag order”, referring to the booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which listed a bunch of words that are not to be used in the Parliament, and is “unparliamentary.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and the PM Narendra Modi-led government over the new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying that it is a "New Dictionary for New India".

Tweeting an image with the definition of the word Unparliamentary, Rahul Gandhi said that the word specified a “new dictionary for a new India”. Defining the word, the Congress leader said, “Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken.”

The picture posted by Gandhi further reads, “Example of an unparliamentary sentence: 'Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed.”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha also slammed the move by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying that a “gag order” was issued on words that are used by the opposition to criticized the government of India.

As quoted by ANI, Raghav Chadha said, “It's heartening that Govt of India knows adjectives that accurately describe their performance while it's extremely disappointing that a gag order has been issued on parliamentarians and all those words that Opposition used to criticise the government.”

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a list of words that are not supposed to be used in Parliament.

This compilation, released for the use of members just before the monsoon session of Parliament, includes words or sentences that were declared unparliamentary in the year 2021 in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures. Members will no longer be able to use words like Jumlajivi, Shakuni, Jaichand, baal buddhi, taanashahi, Khalistani, gul khilaye, pithu while participating in the discussion.

