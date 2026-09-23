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Opposition slams EC after report claims dissent over SIR voter deletion, demands CEC suspension; EC denies rift

Opposition slammed EC after Indian Express report claimed 2 Election Commissioners objected 14 times to SIR voter deletion exercise. Akhilesh Yadav, Manish Tewari demanded action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. EC denied dissent, said all SIR decisions were unanimous.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 01:53 PM IST

Opposition slams EC after report claims dissent over SIR voter deletion, demands CEC suspension; EC denies rift
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The opposition has raised concerns about the Election Commission's functioning after an Indian Express report claimed that two of the three Election Commissioners objected 14 times to various aspects of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise over the past 10 months.

Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, reacted strongly to the report, questioning the Election Commission's functioning, and demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What report said on dissent within poll body?

The investigation has revealed that the two Election Commissioners - Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi - objected to various aspects like new voter registration, deletion and restoration of voters in the rolls and filing of appeals against orders restoring voters in the SIR process.

The three-member ECI is headed by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, who has faced severe criticism from the opposition over the SIR process.

The SIR exercise to weed out ineligible and dead voters, which began in June last year with Bihar, has led to over 13 crore names being deleted from the draft rolls in 30 states and Union Territories so far. The maximum deletions have been in the Delhi and Maharashtra draft rolls.

Around 91 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls in Bengal following the SIR exercise. Last week, the ECI told the Supreme Court that 38 lakh appeals were pending before the tribunals.

Interestingly, the other 16.10 lakh appeals were filed against voters whose names were included by the judicial officers and sought their deletion. The Express investigation revealed that Sukhbir Sandhu flagged this issue, questioning why the ECI appealed against voters whom judicial officers had included. Sandhu recorded that neither he nor Joshi nor the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal had been informed about the basis or process of filing the appeals.

Opposition raises concerns

Calling the reported dissent a "very serious" development, Akhilesh Yadav urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. "If members of an independent body do not have the freedom to act fairly or if their concerns are not heard, it is an extremely dangerous and alarming situation for democracy," he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the report had dented the credibility of the Election Commission and alleged that an "invisible hand" was running the poll body. "If rules were not allegedly followed and decisions were taken that were not unanimous or by majority, then all the decisions of ECI are per se arbitrary and capricious if not completely illegal," Tewari said. "This is perhaps a fit case for serious consideration of an impeachment proceeding," he added.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that Gyanesh Kumar's conduct during a meeting with Opposition leaders was inappropriate. "When I met Gyanesh Kumar at ECI, his behaviour was more like an immature BJP booth agent," Bhardwaj said. He demanded that Gyanesh Kumar be suspended and legal action be initiated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that changes made through the ECI's software "ECI NET" had resulted in voters being arbitrarily removed. He alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was "Accused Number One" in the matter and that Gyanesh Kumar was also among those responsible.

What Election Commission said

The Election Commission on Wednesday sought to downplay the reports of dissent, saying individual views expressed by Election Commissioners do not constitute decisions of the Commission. Sources said all decisions of the Commission, including those related to the SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of all three Election Commissioners.

As reported by India Today, Election Commission sources said, "While any or both Election Commissioners, or the Chief Election Commissioner, may have individual opinions on any matter, all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including the SIR, have been taken unanimously and with the approval of both Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner."

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