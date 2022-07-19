‘Will not get scared by anyone’: Opposition’s VP candidate Margaret Alva’s tough challenge to Jadgeep Dhankar

Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva (File photo)

The Opposition parties selected Margaret Alva as their collective candidate for the Vice Presidential elections 2022, which are scheduled for next month. The opposition leaders have also banded together to chalk out a joint strategy for Alva’s journey to the post.

Now, vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Monday said she will contest against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contender Jagdeep Dhankhar and will not get scared by anyone, as per news agency ANI.

While talking about the battle with the NDA candidate, Alva said, “I know it is a difficult battle, but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue. The issue is fighting the battle. I will fight their (NDA's) campaign (for vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar). I am not going to be scared of anyone.”

Margaret Alva is all set to file her nomination for the post of Vice President of India on Tuesday, July 19, the opposition candidate announced via a tweet. She further said that she is “not afraid to take on challenges” during the VP race.

"It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge! I sincerely thank the leaders of all the opposition parties who have supported my candidature," she added, as per PTI reports.

Margaret Alva, who is the former Governor of Rajasthan and a Congress veteran, was picked as the Vice Presidential candidate for next month’s polls unanimously by the leaders of 17 political parties. Alva will be standing against former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who is NDA’s pick for the post.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar had announced Alva’s candidature, and said, “A meeting of leaders of the United Opposition Parties was held at my New Delhi residence this evening to discuss the upcoming Vice Presidential elections to be held in August 2022”

The Vice Presidential elections 2022 are set to take place on August 6, 2022, with Margaret Alva and Jagdeep Dhankar being the candidates for the post. The winner of the VP race will be the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

