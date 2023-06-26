Opposition’s PM face decided? Sharad Pawar reveals what was discussed in Patna mega meet | Photo: Twitter

Responding to questions regarding the mega meeting in Patna, senior Opposition leader Sharad Pawar revealed what was discussed. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief revealed that issues discussed included inflation and unemployment.

On the question of who will be the PM face of the anti-BJP front, Pawar said that there was no discussion on the “prime ministerial post”. He further revealed that there were discussions on “deliberate attempts” at some places to encourage communal forces, hitting out at the BJP.

Pawar further responded to criticism by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of the opposition meeting. Accusing them of lacking "political maturity", Pawar asked why the BJP was worried about the conclave.

“In the meeting, there was no discussion on the post of prime minister. A discussion took place on issues pertaining to inflation and unemployment. There was a discussion on deliberate attempts at some places to encourage communal forces and how those who are in power, that is BJP, are trying to create a rift between communities,” Pawar was quoted as saying.

The opposition parties had decided that the Lok Sabha Elections will be fought on a common agenda and a flexible approach. State-wise strategies will be developed.

Over 32 leaders from over 15 political parties came together for a key meeting in Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last Friday. The meeting signalled a formal establishment of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 general elections.

(Inputs from PTI)