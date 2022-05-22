Opposition ruled-states should reduce the VAT on petroleum products: Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash

Photo: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Sunday demanded that opposition ruled states should reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuels on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "In the opposition ruled states, there`s no reduction in VAT on Petroleum products. Previously when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reduced the prices of petrol and diesel, even then seven Opposition ruled states including Jharkhand, did not reduce VAT.

Taking a jibe at the Jharkhand government, Prakash pointed out that `the state was doing politics over the matter.`

"I want to ask Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government that VAT should be reduced immediately on petrol and diesel so that the people of the state can feel some relief. But rather than reducing VAT on Petrol-diesel, the state government is doing politics over it. People of the state are watching this," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, in a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.