Opposition reproval of Budget shows nervousness: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said the schemes rolled out for the benefit of the farmers, workers and middle class by the Modi government in the Interim Budget have left the Opposition parties nervous.

“When Piyush Goyal presented the Budget yesterday, those who had been speaking in josh were nervous listening to the announcements. I could not understand why their faces were dull. Why could not they smile,” said Amit Shah at a rally of party workers here.

He said since the Budget was announced, the light went out of Rahul Gandhi’s face. “Budget ke baad vipaksh ke adhyaksh ke chehre se noor gayab ho hogaya tha [After the Budget was announced, the light on the Opposition leader’s face went out],” Shah said.

The BJP president said a Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya at the earliest and dared the Congress to spell out its own stand on the issue.

The Kumbh fair is on and it is only natural that the demand for a Ram temple is being raised, he said at a meeting of the party’s booth-level workers here, virtually launching the BJP’s campaign in Uttarakhand for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP’s stand has always been clear on the issue and I want to declare today that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be built at the earliest. Will Rahul Gandhi too define his stand on the issue?” Shah said to loud cheers of Jai Shri Ram.

He accused the Congress of putting up obstacles to the temple’s construction through its lawyers in the Supreme Court.

Shah was referring to a plea in 2017 by Kapil Sibal, representing the Sunni Waqf Board, to postpone hearings in the case till the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Mandir Issue