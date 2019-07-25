Opposition rejects Rajnath Singh's clarification on US President Donald Trump

Even as the government fielded defence minister Rajnath Singh to clear its position a second time on US President Trump's claim about Indo-Pak mediation, the opposition refused to accept anything short of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarification and boycotted the Parliament on Wednesday too.

On Tuesday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had categorically denied that any such talk had taken place between PM Modi and President Trump.

Amid ruckus in the Lok Sabha, Speaker OM Birla allowed Congress legislative party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to raise the issue on the promise that they will hear out the government's side as well.

Chowdhury said, "As the bilateral talk happened between US President Trump and our Prime Minister, we want to hear it not from anyone, but from the horse's mouth."

"Only Prime Minister Modi can clear the air. It is also his Parliament day. He should come here and tell us the truth," said Chowdhury, as he was supported by several opposition parties like Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

However, as soon as the defence minister rose to reply, the Opposition walked out shouting slogans to call the PM. "There was no discussion on Kashmir during the meeting between the Prime Minister and US President Trump in June. There is no question of any mediation on the Kashmir issue," said Singh, even as the opposition parties were walking out. "We cannot compromise with India's self-respect," Singh said with Jaishankar by his side. Singh also asserted that when India talks to Pakistan, it will not be limited to the issue of Kashmir, but also include Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Later, Singh said the opposition had promised to listen to the government, but by walking out, they have "broken their promise".

However, the controversy is not expected to die down anytime soon as President Trump's chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow muddied the issue again on Wednesday. In what could be seen as him reaffirming Trump's remarks regarding PM Modi seeking US to mediate on Kashmir, when asked if Trump had made it up, Kudlow reportedly told a gaggle of White House reporters, "That is an offensive question. The President did not make things up."