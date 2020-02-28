Opposition parties spreading misinformation over CAA, inciting riots: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday blamed accused opposition parties of inciting communal riots over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shah's remarks came in the backdrop of the recent communal riots in Delhi where at least 42 people lost their lives, although he did not mention the national capital in his speech.

Accusing opposition parties of spreading "misinformation" that Muslims will lose their citizenship because of the new citizenship law, Shah said, "I have said this before and repeating it now that nobody, no Indian Muslim will lose their citizenship because of the CAA. This law is for granting citizenship to religious minorities that have been persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It's not intended to take away anyone's citizenship".

He was addressing a pro-CAA BJP rally in Bhubaneswar.

"Opposition parties are spreading misinformation that Muslims will lose their Indian citizenship because of the CAA. They are instigating people and fomenting riots," he said.

Shah alleged that the Congress, Communists, SP, BSP and 'Mamata didi' (TMC chief Mamata Banerjee) were spreading lies about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the government only fulfilled the dreams of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad by enacting the new citizenship law.

He said the founding fathers favoured Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from the three countries.

"Shouldn't they get Indian citizenship? Shouldn't their human rights be protected?" Shah asked the crowd. The audience responded to Shah's question with a high-pitched "yes".

He urged the people not to be misled over the opposition's attempts at creating 'bhranti' (confusion) about the new law.