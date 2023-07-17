Headlines

India

Opposition Parties’ 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru: What’s on the agenda?

The united opposition is likely to begin working on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan against the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

From 15 in Patna, 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru starting Monday. As per sources, the united opposition is likely to begin working on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan against the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. New parties joining the front are expected to include MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani).

- Sources have said that the leaders of opposition parties will hold discussions on issuing a joint declaration.

- The parties are expected to make progress on their proposal of fielding common opposition candidates in a majority of the Lok Sabha seats.

- The opposition parties also plan to set up a subcommittee for chalking out the joint programme that includes rallies, conventions and agitations.

- Another proposal up for discussion is the plan for seat sharing on a state-to-state basis.

- The issue of EVM and suggesting reforms to the Election Commission could also be discussed.

- Leaders of opposition parties are also plan to come up with a name for the alliance.

"It will be a decisive meeting. Several issues will be discussed,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying. 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

