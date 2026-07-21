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Opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi stage dharna outside PM Modi's residence, demands resignation

The opposition has staged dharna outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded resignation of both the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi have been fiercely protesting govt's anti-youth policies.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

Opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi stage dharna outside PM Modi's residence, demands resignation
Opposition MPs stage dharna outside PM Modi's residence (X/@INC)
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The opposition has staged dharna outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded resignation of both the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi, leader of Oppsosition in Lok Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have been fiercely protesting the Modi government's anti-youth policies.  

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the protest. The Congress has said that it has come in support of the students and stands for their rights and their legitimate demands. On their X handle, teh Congress wrote, "We are sitting on a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence. This cowardly authoritarian government will have to answer for the lathi charge and use of force. Modi-Shah are guilty against our youth; they will have to resign."

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