Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar on the Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Varsha Gaikwad, Kumari Selja, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Sinha along with others participated in the protest.

The Opposition MPs were seen carrying pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar. They have alleged that Amit Shah insulted Ambedkar in his speech yesterday.

This came after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name. "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition protest. Earlier today, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in reply to Shah's remarks in Parliament on Babasaheb Ambedkar said that the BJP was habituated to "chant" the name of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to disguise their inability to tackle problems of inflation, unemployment and inequalities faced by the country.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh pointed out, "To escape the present-day challenges, they have to chant Nehru's name. If they don't, people will ask them what they are doing about inflation, unemployment, and inequalities".

"Yesterday, the Home Minister gravely insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. He said 'You people keep chanting Ambedkar, Ambedkar. It would have been better if you chanted the name of God.' If this isn't an insult to Dr Ambedkar, then what is? The truth is that the BJP, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister repeatedly insult Ambedkar and blame the Congress party instead," Jairam Ramesh said.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar and said that the nation will "definitely respond" to it.

Taking to X, Rajya Sabha MP Singh said, "How much Amit Shah, Modi and the entire BJP hate Baba Saheb Ambedkar... such hatred on hearing Baba Saheb's name... the nation will respond, Amit Shah ji will definitely respond."

