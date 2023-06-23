Search icon
Opposition meet in Patna today: Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar gear up for major move against Centre; top highlights

JD(U) leader and Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar is all set to host the crucial opposition meeting on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

A crucial meeting of opposition leaders will take place on Friday (June 23). Opposition leaders are reaching Patna, Bihar to attend the meeting. The meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already reached Patna. The JD(U) supreme leader and the TMC chief met briefly at the Circuit House. Banerjee, who has been critical of the BJP's "mishandling" of the situation in Manipur, said it is due to the policies of the saffron camp that the northeastern state is on the boil and the convening of the all-party meeting on June 24 was a "late decision".

"Tomorrow is our opposition meeting. We hope it will be good and collective decisions will be taken. I feel that to save the country from disaster, people will vote against the BJP," she told reporters on Thursday.

Reportedly Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also arrived in Patna on Thursday. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

The meeting is expected to have top leaders of opposition parties in attendance - Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Mehbooba Mufti, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, though, will skip Friday’s event. The UP politician wrote to Nitish Kumar on Thursday, expressing his inability to attend the meeting owing to a family function.

(With inputs from PTI)

