Opposition likely to submit notice to remove Jadgeep Dhankhar as Vice President: Report

India

Opposition likely to submit notice to remove Jadgeep Dhankhar as Vice President: Report

A source said around two days ago, Leader of the House JP Nadda was informally informed that the Opposition is considering submitting a motion for removing Mr Dhankhar.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

Opposition likely to submit notice to remove Jadgeep Dhankhar as Vice President: Report
The turbulent relationship between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties came to a head on Friday with sources saying that the opposition is considering submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove the vice-president from his office.

They said the timing of the notice is to be discussed and decided and though the resolution may not go through, it would be a statement to highlight the Chair's 'blatantly and consistently partisan' approach.

According to Article 67(b) of the Constitution, "Vice-President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days' notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution."

Opposition sources said 87 members have signed on the proposal to initiate action against Mr Dhankhar.

A source said around two days ago, Leader of the House JP Nadda was informally informed that the Opposition is considering submitting a motion for removing Mr Dhankhar.

The source said concerns of opposition parties include the microphone of the Leader of Opposition being turned off repeatedly. The opposition wants the House to be run by rules and convention and personal remarks against members are unacceptable, the source said.

Mr Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties sparred on Friday once again with the Congress accusing the Chair of acting in a "partisan" manner against the entire opposition.

Soon after the opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against what they termed as "unacceptable" tone and disrespect shown by Mr Dhankhar, the Congress held a press conference to claim that the Chair was not giving the opposition the importance it deserves in the Upper House.

"Opposition parties feel that the Chairman's approach is partisan. Rajya Sabha is a House that sets parameters for other legislatures. In that House, the Chairman should not be seen as partisan. The Congress is not alone in feeling that way, all opposition parties feel his behaviour is partial towards one side," Congress leader Ajay Maken said at the press conference.

The opposition is not getting the importance it deserves in the Upper House, he said.

"If the opposition's voice does not resonate in Rajya Sabha, where else will it resonate," he asked.

Congress's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari claimed that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge is not allowed to speak, he is frequently interrupted and his microphones are often shut.

"It is not about one party. Two-three days ago, Ghanshyam Tiwari used such words for the Leader of Opposition which were not right and were insulting and unacceptable. We had given notice for a privilege motion. We wanted to know the ruling on it, the ruling has not come, it has to be in writing," he said.

Responding to a question, Mr Maken said, "All options are open, whatever is legal and in the rule book, whatever is in the Constitution, within the procedure of conduct, whatever provisions are there in the law, all options are open for us, we cannot remain mute spectators while democracy is being murdered."

Earlier, the opposition walked out of the House, with Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders in tow.

The walkout came after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and Dhankhar were engaged in a heated exchange in the Upper House.

"Main kalakar hoon, body language samajhti hoon, expression samajhti hoon... par sir, mujhe maaf kariyega magar apka tone jo hai is not acceptable (I am an artiste, I understand body language and expressions. Forgive me but your tone is not acceptable). We are colleagues sir, you may be sitting on the chair," she said.

Mr Dhankhar hit back, saying, "Jaya ji, you've earned a great reputation. You know, an actor is subject to director. You've not seen what I see from here. I don't want schooling. I am a person who has gone out of the way, and you say my tone... enough of it."

Mr Nadda also hit out at the opposition and demanded they should apologise to Mr Dhankhar.

After the walkout, Ms Bachchan, flanked by Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders, told reporters that she objected to the tone used by the Chair.

"We are not schoolchildren. I was upset with the tone and especially when the LoP stood up to speak, his mic was switched off. How can you do this? If he is not going to be heard in the House, then what are we doing? On top of that, every time (they are) using words which are unparliamentary," she said. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

