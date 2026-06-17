Opposition in crisis: After TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party to split? OP Rajbhar's remarks spark row

Speculations about a possible rift in Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party are rife after OP Rajbhar, state minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief, claimed that the party could witness a mass exodus. Rajbhar claimed that senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had contacted Centre.

Since past few weeks, the Opposition is seeing signs of division and complete chaos. After Trinamool Congress split and rumours regarding disagreement in Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, speculations about a possible rift in Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party are rife after OP Rajbhar, state minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief, claimed that the party could witness a mass exodus.

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OP Rajbhar sparks controversy

In a cryptic post on X, Rajbhar claimed that senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had contacted Centre as the party was facing increasing pressure over alleged corruption cases and claimed that various party leaders were planning to switch sides.

“A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious,” the post in Hindi stated.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar alleged that individuals join political parties based on personal interest, while making a pointed remark on alleged outreach involving Samajwadi Party leaders. "Only when someone is ready to be bought, people will buy them. Don't keep your attention only on Maharashtra; it is UP's number now," Rajbhar said. Referring to a purported letter allegedly written by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajbhar said it raised serious political questions and demanded clarification.

He further claimed that the examples of Maharashtra and Bengal are nothing as the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP. However, neither the SP nor BJP have yet commented on the matter.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's remarks. Akhilesh Yadav said, "Dana aur gana kab tak chalega yeh afsana (how long will their 'benefits and songs' continue)"

Cracks in Opposition

The comments have come in the backdrop of two major Opposition parties facing major dissent. The TMC saw majority of its MPs and MLAs turn rebel accusing the leadership of mistreating and various other allegations in what has been the party's major setback after its first big defeat in the 2026 assembly elections.

According to sources, LS Speaker Om Birla is reviewing the status of the 20 rebel TMC MPs and will decide after hearing both factions. On June 14, the rebel faction, led by senior parliamentarian Sudip Bandyopadhyay, met Birla to submit a formal request for separate seating arrangements. By merging with the NCPI, the group claims to have bypassed the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Under the anti-defection law, a merger is permissible if at least two-thirds of a legislative party joins another.

In Lok Sabha, 2/3rd MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and have also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for a separate seating arrangement in the lower house.

Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane on Tuesday claimed that discussions with seven Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) under "Operation Tiger" have reached the final stage and asserted that they are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction.