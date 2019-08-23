Opposition demands release of J&K leaders

Several leaders of opposition parties, including the DMK, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi party, Left parties, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Rashtriya Janata Dal raised slogans demanding restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir

A clutch of opposition parties came out in support of political leaders of mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday by protesting and demanding their release from what the Centre calls preventive detention.

Three former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah of National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of People's Democratic Front (PDP), seven former ministers, Congress State president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Srinagar and bureaucrat-turned politician Shah Faesal are among several public figures who continue to be under detention since August 4 when the Modi government took the decision to abrogate Article 370.

Several leaders of opposition parties, including the DMK, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi party, Left parties, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Rashtriya Janata Dal raised slogans demanding restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram also joined the protest at Jantar Mantar. Interestingly, with Congress in total disarray, the lead to hold the protest rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was taken by its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, the DMK that in a multi-party meeting in Chennai on August 10 passed a resolution demanding that the opinion of people put forward through an elected assembly should have been the basis of implementing changes in the constitutional status of the state.