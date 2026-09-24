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Opposition to move impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The notice for the motion is currently being drafted and could be tabled in Parliament as early as next week, Congress sources said.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Opposition to move impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Image source - ANI
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The Opposition is set to move a fresh impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, with the Congress taking initiative and INDIA bloc constituents agreeing to the move, sources told The Indian Express.

Quoting a source in Congress, The Indian Express reported, “The motion is being drafted with legal experts and we’ll soon submit notices in both houses on behalf of joint Opposition.”

The notice for the motion is currently being drafted and could be tabled in Parliament as early as next week, Congress sources said.

This comes a day after The Indian Express reported in its investigation that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times in 10 months against decisions and orders of the Election Commission, including issues related to electoral roll revision.

The report has sparked a fresh political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Opposition has cited the reported objections as new grounds to act against Mr Kumar. However, the Election Commission has denied any suggestion of a split in its decisions or that the two Election Commissioners had formally dissented from decisions taken by the full Commission.

According to the poll panel, all its decisions in the past year, including those related to SIR, were unanimous.

This would not be the first time the Opposition has sought to initiate impeachment proceedings against Gyanesh Kumar.

As many as 73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha had submitted a notice on April 24 seeking his removal on grounds of alleged "proven misbehaviour". At the time, the Congress had said the notice contained nine specific charges.

According to Congress sources and Opposition leaders, that notice is still pending. Sources said the Opposition is now preparing a fresh notice that will incorporate the latest revelations.

The April notice was signed by 73 MPs. Opposition sources said seven of those signatories have since switched sides, prompting the need for a fresh initiative based on the current composition of the House and the latest allegations.

The latest move comes after an earlier attempt in March, when Opposition parties had submitted notices in both Houses seeking removal of Mr Kumar. Those notices were rejected on April 6 by the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

A Chief Election Commissioner can be removed following the same procedure as that for a Supreme Court judge. The process requires the requisite number of members of Parliament to move the motion, followed by an inquiry if it is admitted and finally a special majority in Parliament.

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