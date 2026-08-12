FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Karnataka Bandh: Why Is Karnataka Closed Tomorrow? Real Reason Behind August 13 Bandh

Karnataka Bandh: Why Is Karnataka Closed Tomorrow? Real Reason Behind August 13 Bandh

IndiGo Crisis: IndiGo Flight Emergency Landing; 224 Safe After Engine Failure In Chennai

IndiGo Crisis: IndiGo Flight Emergency Landing; 224 Safe After Engine Failure In Chennai

'Opposition completely exposed': Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over Parliament stalemate

'Completely exposed': Piyush Goyal slams Rahul over Parliament stalemate

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'Opposition completely exposed': Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over Parliament stalemate

Speaking to reporters, Goyal said that the government has been open to dialogue since the beginning of the monsoon session, but the opposition's shifting stance has exposed their true intentions.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 09:53 PM IST

'Opposition completely exposed': Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over Parliament stalemate
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of deliberately stalling Parliamentary proceedings and lacking substantive issues for discussion. Speaking to the media, Goyal stated that the government has been open to dialogue since the beginning of the session, but the opposition's shifting stance has exposed their true intentions. "The opposition has been completely exposed. The government has been engaging in dialogue right from the start of this session. Initially, they demand a discussion, but when the government agrees to hold one, they change their stance. This repeated shifting of attitude makes it clear that the entire opposition, including Rahul Gandhi, lacks any substantive issue," Goyal said.

The Union Minister further emphasised that the persistent disruptions are preventing other Members of Parliament from raising critical issues related to their constituencies. "Their sole aim is to disrupt the proceedings of the House. Because of this attitude, other MPs who wish to raise issues concerning their constituencies or discuss burning national topics during Question Hour are unable to do so. Rahul Gandhi has made up his mind not to let Parliament function, and he bears full responsibility for this. The entire session has failed to run smoothly because of him," he added.

Goyal expressed concern over the impact of these disruptions on the democratic process, asserting that the Leader of the Opposition is prioritising disruption over national interest. "In my view, the true strength of democracy lies in the smooth functioning of Parliament and the discussion of issues. However, the Leader of the Opposition has proven that he has no interest in the national interest or in discussing the actual issues," the Minister said.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned to meet again on August 13 at 11 am amid continued disruptions by the Opposition over the recent student protests, even as the government offered an immediate discussion on the issue and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ready to respond. Before the adjournment, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for an immediate discussion on the students' protest and that the Home Minister would reply in the House.

Rijiju said Shah had also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the matter and urged members to utilise the limited time available, with only two days remaining in the Monsoon Session. BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, repeatedly urged Opposition members to allow the discussion, saying their demand for a debate was being accepted by the government. The Opposition, however, continued to seek a statement from Shah over the alleged use of pellet guns, lathi charge and tear gas against students during protests at Jantar Mantar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Opposition completely exposed': Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over Parliament stalemate
'Completely exposed': Piyush Goyal slams Rahul over Parliament stalemate
Karnataka Cabinet portfolios announced: What DK Shivakumar and his ministers get
Karnataka Cabinet portfolios announced: What DK Shivakumar and his ministers get
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi says FCRA bill should be withdrawn
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi says FCRA bill should be withdrawn
Ankiti Bose’s New Frontier: How Terra Invest Is Connecting India and the Middle East’s Innovation Economies
Ankiti Bose’s New Frontier: How Terra Invest Is Connecting India and the Middle
Lok Sabha committee finds former judge Yashwant Varma guilty in cash-at-home case
LS panel finds ex-judge Yashwant Varma guilty in cash-at-home case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement