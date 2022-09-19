Opposition claims Bhagwant Mann was drunk on Lufthansa flight, AAP clarifies

Bhagwant Mann (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann an explanation over media reports of him being deplaned over being in an inebriated state. The leader claimed there were media reports suggesting he was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to even walk. AAP has denied the allegation.

"Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe," tweeted Badal.

He said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann must release statements clarifying the reports.

"Shockingly, the Punjab government is mum over these reports involving their CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. The government of India must step in as this involves Punjabi and national pride. If he was deplaned, the government of India must raise the issue with its German counterpart," he added.

AAP, however, called the allegations propaganda. The party claimed the opposition is rattled by Mann's performance as the CM.

"The Chief Minister returned on September 19 as scheduled. All these social media reports are propaganda. The opposition is rattled because Mann is effectively getting some investment from his foreign trip...you can also check with Lufthansa airlines," an AAP student was quoted as saying by NDTV.