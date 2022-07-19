Opposition candidate Margaret Alva files nomination for Vice Presidential election

Courtesy: ANI

Margaret Alva, a Congress veteran, filed her nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential elections. She was accompanied by the Congress's Rahul Gandhi, besides NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPM's Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja.

Alva, an 80-year-old former governor of Rajasthan and other states, is up against Jagdeep Dhankhar, 71, of the BJP-led NDA, who filed his papers yesterday, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda. Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal before quitting on Sunday to contest in the poll.

I’m grateful to all the leaders of the opposition who stood with me in solidarity when I filed my nomination as a candidate for the post of VP. I will be reaching out personally to every opposition party, no matter how big or small, to forge a common front for this election, Alva said.

I’m grateful to all the leaders of the opposition who stood with me in solidarity when I filed my nomination as a candidate for the post of VP. I will be reaching out personally to every opposition party, no matter how big or small, to forge a common front for this election. pic.twitter.com/oOiH7n8Zvp — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 19, 2022

On Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced that they have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the post of Vice President.

NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankar, who is pitted against Alva filed his nominations on Monday tweeted: “It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint Opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me”.

“Margaret Alva, former Governor, former Union Minister, long time MP and very distinguished representative of India’s wonderful diversity is the common Opposition candidate for Vice-President,” tweeted senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh.

Margaret Alva, former Governor, former Union Minister, long time MP and very distinguished representative of India's wonderful diversity is the common Opposition candidate for Vice-President. July 17, 2022

The term of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.