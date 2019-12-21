Headlines

India

'Opposing voices within NDA against NRC, CAA; Centre must rollback act': Mayawati

"Now opposing voices have started coming even from within the NDA against the CAA and NRC. BSP, therefore, demands that the Centre take back these decisions. We also appeal to the demonstrators to only use peaceful means for their protests," Mayawati tweeted.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2019, 10:35 AM IST

After protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) act turned violent in various parts of the country especially in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Friday that the Central Government should rollback the CAA, adding that BJP's allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are also opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA.

"Now opposing voices have started coming even from within the NDA against the CAA and NRC. BSP, therefore, demands that the Centre take back these decisions. We also appeal to the demonstrators to only use peaceful means for their protests," Mayawati tweeted.

On Friday, Janata Dal (United) JDU chief Nitish Kumar said that NRC will not be implemented in the state. JDU is the key ally of the BJP in the Centre.

Other key allies of the BJP at the centre who protested against the CAA are Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is also protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after vigorous agitations in Assam against the controversial bill passed in the parliament.

Many senior AGP leaders feel that the newly enacted law threatens the culture, language, and identity of Assamese people. However, it may be noted that the party voted for the bill in the parliament.   

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has rocked the nation, putting the Centre on the back foot. The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not seem to die down as the people of this country continue to witness violent clashes between the police and the protestors. 

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries. 

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. 

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.   

(With ANI inputs)

