In a video message, PM Modi reiterated the Centre's commitment to women's reservation, assuring women that no obstacle will stop their increased representation in Parliament and state assemblies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, in a video message, reiterated the Centre's commitment to bring the Women's Reservation Bill and that the government's 'promise to empower Nari Shakti' remains unshaken. Taking to his social media handles, PM Modi shared a video of himself addressing the nation wherein he said that the 'fight to give participation to Nari Shakti (women power) has been going on for decades' and for years he has also been one of those striving for it.

''So many women have kept raising this issue before me. So many sisters have told me everything through letters.I know that 100 percent of the country's Nari Shakti's blessings are with us. I assure every woman of the country, we will remove and eliminate every obstacle that comes in the way of women's reservation.Our morale is high. Our courage is also unbroken, and our resolve is also firm.The parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's Nari Shakti from increasing their participation in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. It's only a matter of time,'' PM Modi said in the video.

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Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill under PM Modi's leadership is a major step towards increasing people's representation in all states of the country. ''It also proposes amending Article 170(1) to raise the maximum number of seats in state legislative assemblies from 500 to around 650. This provision will allow Uttar Pradesh to increase its representation in the Legislative Assembly without being divided. At the same time, the one-third reservation for women will give women in the state their greatest-ever representation,'' Shah said in his X post.

''More elected representatives will be able to present their constituencies’ priorities in the House. This will help in formulating plans tailored to local needs and accelerating development. This decision will further strengthen both good governance and public participation in Uttar Pradesh. All parties in Uttar Pradesh should welcome and support this historic bill,'' the Union Home Minister added.