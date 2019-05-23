Opportunity to work for development: Gadkari

With the BJP heading for a resounding victory in Lok Sabha polls, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Thursday that people had once again given the party an opportunity to work for the development of the country.

Until 4.30 pm, the BJP had won five seats and was leading in another 294 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Gadkari, the BJP candidate from Nagpur, said the development works carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were unparalleled in the last 50 years.

"India is set to become a great economic power. Programmes will be undertaken for the progress of laborers, farmers and youth," he told reporters at his residence here.

Gadkari, who has taken a lead of 1,01,132 votes over his nearest Congress rival Nana Patole, also asked the Opposition to respect the mandate.

"In democracy, one party gets the opportunity to rule and other parties have to sit in opposition," he said.

To a question, Gadkari said slogans such as 'Chowkidar Chor Hain' should not have been used during campaigning.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly used the slogan to target prime minister Narendra Modi on Rafale fighter jet deal.

Gadkari, who handled water resources portfolio among others, said he would focus on addressing the water scarcity problem in Vidarbha and rest of Maharashtra.

As many as 134 irrigation projects will completed in the next one and a half years, creating 48 per cent irrigation potential in Maharashtra, he said.