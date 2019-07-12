Oppo K3 smartphone to launch in Amazon India on July 19; here are the features

Oppo K3 smartphone

The much-awaited Oppo K3 smartphone is all set to launch in India on July 19. Interested customers can now visit its corresponding page on Amazon India's website which has now included a 'Notify Me' button to let customers know of the launch.

The widely anticipated successor to the voguish Oppo K2 in India, the Oppo K3 smartphone packs a wide range of exclusive features like a pop-up selfie camera, a nearly edge-to-edge display with a 91.1% screen to body ratio, and an in-display 'lightning fast' fingerprint sensor which marks its difference from the earlier Reno model.

In the display department, the smartphone specifically flaunts a 6.5-inch Full-Screen AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display also has Non-stroboscopic Low Light feature for Eye Protection.

In the power department, the Oppo K3 smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor right out of the box. It has a 6GB RAM variant which comes with 64 GB or 128GB of storage and also an 8GB RAM variant which packs a massive 256 GB worth of storage. Speaking of power, the Oppo K3 smartphone also features a 3765 mAh Battery which supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, a technology through which charging time decreases by 25%, according to the company.

Coming to the camera, the smartphone flaunts a unique technology. It comes equipped with a 16-megapixel camera that intelligently rises up during photography leading to an extensive smartphone photography experience. This is one of the primary unique selling proposition of the smartphone.

In the standard launch edition, the phone features dual nano-SIM support and runs on the latest Android 9.0 'Pie'.

Finally, given the wide range of features offered, the price of the Oppo K3 smartphone has not been officially confirmed yet, however, according to reports, the price range is expected to be starting from somewhere around Rs 16,000 and ranging to up to around Rs 23,000 depending on the variant one is purchasing.

The phone has already been released in China, where it has been well-received and critically appreciated for being value for money at this price range. It is expected to receive a similar response in India coming Friday.