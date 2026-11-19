Sunny Singh questions the SP’s PDA outreach, citing its 2012–2017 record of renaming Bahujan institutions and ending welfare schemes, while highlighting the BJP’s restoration of Dalit-linked names.

By Sunny Singh

When a political party makes consequential decisions in power, history inevitably returns to confront it and demand accountability. The exact same reckoning is now happening with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. When the Samajwadi Party (SP) held state power, it did whatever it could to dismantle the public dignity, identity, and welfare infrastructure of marginalized communities, systematically executing a political erasure of icons central to Bahujan identity. Today, the Samajwadi Party is attempting to recast its outreach by launching its PDA movement from a Dalit Sammelan in Agra, where party president Akhilesh Yadav redefined the "D" in Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak as "Damdar Dalit" while accusing the ruling establishment of neglecting constitutional protections across the state. Far from signaling settled trust and genuine empowerment, this electoral maneuvering contends with a serious skeptical counter-narrative that views the SP's past governance as "Pushing Dalits Aside," as a calculated exercise in the politics of marginalization.

The historical record of what the Samajwadi Party did between 2012-2017 is a matter of public documentation that cannot be wished away by election-season rhetoric. On July 23, 2012, in a single cabinet meeting under the Akhilesh Yadav government, eight districts renamed after Dalit and social justice reformers by the preceding administration of Ms. Mayawati had their names ruthlessly stripped away. Bhimnagar, which honoured the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, was changed to Sambhal. Kanshiram Nagar, dedicated to the pioneering Bahujan movement founder Manyawar Kanshi Ram, was reverted to Kasganj. Ramabai Nagar, named in honour of Dr. Ambedkar’s wife Ramabai Ambedkar, became Kanpur Dehat. Mahamaya Nagar, named after Gautam Buddha’s mother Mahamaya, was renamed Hathras. Jyotiba Phule Nagar, dedicated to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, was altered to Amroha. Prabuddha Nagar and Panchsheel Nagar, embodying Buddhist concepts of awakening and principles, were changed to Shamli and Hapur respectively. Furthermore, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Nagar, honouring the visionary social reformer Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, was changed to Amethi. When officials at the time cited flimsy excuses about administrative convenience and traditional town nomenclature, it became abundantly clear that this was a targeted political assault on the icons closest to Bahujan hearts.

This institutional hostility did not stop at administrative boundaries. It extended deep into premier educational and medical institutions in Uttar Pradesh. The iconic medical institution in Lucknow, which had been proudly named Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Medical University, was aggressively reverted to its colonial-era designation as King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Similarly, the Manyawar Kanshiram Ji Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University in Lucknow was stripped of Kanshi Ram's name and renamed Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University. It was a clear message to marginalized communities that public symbols of Dalit pride would not be tolerated under Samajwadi Party rule.

The assault on social justice went even further on May 10, 2012, when the UP cabinet officially discontinued 27 major social welfare and development schemes initiated during the previous tenure under the banner of "zero-budgeting" and scheme rationalization. These scrapped programmes directly targeted the upliftment of rural and urban marginalized populations, pulling the rug out from under the vulnerable. Schemes like the Mukhya Mantri Mahamaya Garib Arthik Madad Yojana, which provided critical financial assistance to the poor, the Mahamaya Sarvajan Awas Yojana providing housing for non-Dalit BPL families, the Savitribai Phule Balika Shiksha Madad Yojana offering vital educational support for minor girls, and the Manyawar Kanshi Ram Shahri Samagra Vikas Yojana designed for comprehensive urban slum development were all unceremoniously axed. While the administration hid behind the veil of fiscal restructuring, the simultaneous targeting of schemes named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule and Kanshi Ram cemented the unshakeable perception among Dalit communities that state-sponsored welfare and public dignity were being systematically dismantled out of sheer political malice.

This brings the political debate back to the central questions that haunt the Samajwadi Party today. How many rallies will the SP stage in the name of Dalits when the hard truth is that the party itself committed the sin of erasing Bahujan icons? Why does the SP harbour such intense animosity toward these Bahujan icons, and why this sudden, theatrical pantomime for Dalit votes after actively scrubbing their names from the map? People are right to ask why Sant Ravidas Nagar was arbitrarily renamed back to Bhadohi in 2014, and whether the SP's modern "PDA" slogan is genuinely a plan for welfare or another cynical tool for the politics of marginalisation. Dalits across Uttar Pradesh see right through the facade; they recognize that PDA in this context stands precisely for "Pushing Dalits Aside". History and public memory cannot be rewritten with election pamphlets or stage-managed outreach.

In stark contrast, state policy in recent years has sought to pair welfare delivery with visible symbolic restoration. The leadership under Yogi Adityanath has consistently honoured and revered figures like Sant Ravidas ji and corrected historical injustices, such as restoring rightful recognition to Sant Ravidas Nagar in October 2026, alongside the expansion and beautification of the Sant Ravidas Janmasthali temple complex in Varanasi, the construction of the Maharaja Suheldev memorial in Bahraich, and the nationwide development of the Panchteerth sites associated with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, thereby honouring the legacy that the Samajwadi Party sought to erase. The marginalised communities of Uttar Pradesh remember who honoured their icons and who tried to wipe them off the map, and no amount of electoral opportunism can wash away the record.

(Sunny Singh is a research scholar in the Department of Political Science at the University of Delhi and works as a Research Associate at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF) in New Delhi.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author's personal views.