Opinion | From the Ayodhya Challenge to Avoiding the Electoral Battle: Akhilesh Yadav’s Retreat and the Growing Disillusionment Among Samajwadi Cadres

Article says Akhilesh avoids direct contests while Yogi earned his post, disillusioning SP cadres.

Dr. Ankit Aggarwal

Political leadership is ultimately revealed not merely by the manner in which one reaches the highest office, but by the willingness to shoulder responsibility when the challenge is formidable. Uttar Pradesh’s political history offers two contrasting transitions. In 2012, Akhilesh Yadav became Chief Minister through an internal succession shaped by the Samajwadi Party’s senior leadership. In 2017, Yogi Adityanath was entrusted with the responsibility of governing India’s most populous state after the BJP secured a decisive electoral mandate. One transition reflected the consolidation of a political family’s authority; the other placed a party’s organizational confidence in a leader whose subsequent performance would determine whether that confidence was justified.

*The Making of a Chief Minister: Succession Before Direct Electoral Accountability*

Akhilesh Yadav assumed office in March 2012 without contesting the Assembly election that had brought the Samajwadi Party to power. He was then a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj. Following the party’s victory, its senior leadership nominated him for the Chief Minister’s post; he subsequently resigned his parliamentary seat and entered the Uttar Pradesh legislature through an unopposed election to the Legislative Council. The decisive question of succession was settled within the party’s established leadership structure, with Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav retaining considerable influence over its organisation and electoral machinery. Akhilesh’s elevation was therefore not the outcome of a direct Assembly contest in which he personally sought a constituency’s mandate.

*A Political Party Gradually Recast Around One Family*

The larger significance of that transition lay in the consolidation of family influence within the Samajwadi Party. A party historically associated with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia’s socialist vocabulary increasingly came to be identified with the political fortunes of the Mulayam Singh Yadav family. During the 2012–17 period, more than two dozen members of the extended family were reported to have occupied elected, public or organizational positions across different levels. The pattern has not disappeared. As of November 2026, at least eight members of the family occupy elected parliamentary or legislative offices: Akhilesh, Dimple, Dharmendra, Akshay and Aditya Yadav in the Lok Sabha; Ram Gopal Yadav in the Rajya Sabha; and Shivpal Singh Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The issue is not whether individual family members can win elections; several have. It is whether a party that invokes social justice and political representation can convincingly claim to have opened its leadership structure beyond the reach of one influential family.

*Yogi Adityanath: A Leader at Work Before He Was Entrusted with the State*

Yogi Adityanath’s route to the Chief Minister’s office followed a markedly different course. Before March 2017, he had represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms. During the Assembly election campaign, the BJP’s central leadership assigned him responsibilities as a star campaigner, particularly across eastern Uttar Pradesh. He undertook extensive campaigning, addressed number of rallies and worked to mobilize the party’s organizational network. His responsibilities extended beyond the immediate contest, reflecting the assignments entrusted to him by the party leadership. He was not campaigning as a declared Chief Ministerial candidate: the BJP had not projected one. After winning 312 of the state’s 403 Assembly seats, the party’s parliamentary board and newly elected legislators selected him to lead the government. The distinction is consequential: Yogi did not inherit the office through a family arrangement; he was entrusted with it after performing the duties assigned to him and emerging as the leadership choice of a party that had won an overwhelming mandate.

*Nine Years of Governance: The Mandate Has Had to Be Earned Again*

The more substantial measure of Yogi’s leadership is what followed. He has now governed Uttar Pradesh for more than nine years, and in 2022 became the first Chief Minister in the state’s history to complete a full five-year term and return to office with an absolute majority. This time, he also contested directly from Gorakhpur Urban. His administration has placed law and order, action against organized criminal networks, infrastructure expansion and investment mobilization at the centre of its governance agenda. The economic indicators offer a measurable dimension to that record: Uttar Pradesh’s economy expanded from approximately ₹13.3 lakh crore in 2016–17 to ₹30.25 lakh crore in 2024–25, while per capita income rose from ₹54,564 to ₹1,09,844 over the same period, according to the state’s Economic Review. The expansion of the Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Ganga Expressway networks, metro projects, airport connectivity and international investor outreach further reflects an attempt to reposition a state long constrained by infrastructure and investment deficits. These figures do not settle every question about governance, employment or regional inequality, but they demonstrate the scale of the administrative transformation being pursued.

*The Politics of the Challenge: A Dare, an Answer and a Retreat*

Akhilesh Yadav’s recent Ayodhya challenge has brought the contrast between political rhetoric and personal accountability into sharper focus. He challenged Yogi Adityanath to contest the 2027 Assembly election from Ayodhya, questioning the BJP’s confidence in the constituency. Yogi did not evade the provocation. He accepted the challenge and invited Akhilesh to contest against him directly, rather than fight through nominees or political proxies. Akhilesh’s subsequent response—that a young SP candidate was sufficient to take on the BJP—shifted the exchange away from the face-to-face contest he had initially invoked. This is the familiar politics of shoot and scoot: issue a high-profile challenge, command the headlines, and then leave the actual confrontation to someone else when the other side accepts. Akhilesh has certainly contested elections during his political career; the criticism is not that he has never faced voters, but that his public challenges do not always translate into a willingness to personally accept the same test.

*The BJP’s Electoral Momentum—and the Cadre’s Expectation of Leadership*

The 2024 Lok Sabha election was a setback for the BJP, which fell to 240 seats nationally and lost ground in Uttar Pradesh. It would be politically naïve to dismiss that verdict. Yet the party’s subsequent electoral performance demonstrates that a setback has not translated into organisational paralysis. The NDA secured 202 of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats in 2025, with the BJP emerging as the largest party. In 2026, the BJP won 82 seats in Assam and 207 in West Bengal, according to the Election Commission’s published results. In Uttar Pradesh, the October 2026 biennial Legislative Council elections also saw the BJP retain its previous tally of six seats, while the Samajwadi Party increased its tally to five. These contests are not interchangeable with a state Assembly election, but they do indicate continuing political competition and organisational activity.

*Leadership Is Not a Convenient Position; It Is an Obligation*

For a political cadre, leadership is measured by more than speeches, slogans and challenges issued from public platforms. It is measured by whether the leader accepts difficult assignments, stands at the forefront when the contest becomes demanding and assumes responsibility for the consequences. Yogi Adityanath’s political journey—from a five-term parliamentarian and campaigner entrusted with organisational duties to a Chief Minister who has completed a full term and secured re-election—offers the BJP cadre a model of responsibility followed by performance.

Akhilesh Yadav’s political inheritance, meanwhile, continues to invite questions about the concentration of authority within his family and the gap between his rhetoric and his willingness to personally own the challenges he sets. As Uttar Pradesh approaches another Assembly election, the Samajwadi cadre needs more than a leader who can issue challenges. It needs one prepared to stand behind them. A political organisation cannot be inspired indefinitely by the prospect of victory if its own leadership appears reluctant to take the hardest road towards it.

(The Author is an Assistant Professor at PGDAV College in Delhi University. He writes on contemporary issues & current affairs.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)