Operation Trashi-I: One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

INDIA
Security forces have successfully neutralised one terrorist in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Wednesday. The security forces launched Operation Trashi-I to hunt down terrorists.
"In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, by the troops of CIF Delta #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPoliceand #CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar," White Knight Corps said in a post on X.
"One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress," the post added.