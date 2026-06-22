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'Operation Tiger': 6 rebels MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) formally join Eknath Shinde's faction

Six MPs from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) have formally joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on Monday, with the latter confirming the induction of UBT's leaders into Shiv Sena (Shinde). He confirmed the development calling it a "second phase of 2022 rebellion."

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

'Operation Tiger': 6 rebels MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) formally join Eknath Shinde's faction
6 rebels MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) formally join Eknath Shinde's faction (ANI)
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Six MPs from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) have formally joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on Monday, with the latter confirming the induction of UBT's leaders into Shiv Sena (Shinde) and saying that it has been completed, announcing that the execution of 'Operation Tiger' has been successful. He described called the shift of leaders as the second phase of the 2022 rebellion that led to an end of Thackeray’s government in Maharashtra.

 

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