India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a precise joint military strike on terror hubs in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

In a strong response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday morning, striking major terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The move comes after 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed in a deadly terrorist attack in Baisaran near Pahalgam on April 22.

One of the most significant targets was Muridke, a town in Pakistan’s Punjab province, located around 40 kilometers from Lahore. Muridke is known as a major center for terror activities and houses the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group believed to be behind the Pahalgam attack. LeT is led by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of several past attacks on India. The LeT campus in Muridke is spread across nearly 200 acres and includes terror training facilities and other infrastructure. It also houses Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a front organization for LeT.

India’s strikes also hit Bahawalpur, another terror hub in Pakistan’s Punjab region. This location is home to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a group led by Masood Azhar, who is known for plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. In addition, targets in Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoJK were also struck. These places were also reportedly under consideration during India’s 2019 Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama attack.

In its official statement, the Ministry of Defence said the strikes were conducted at 1:44 am and were a “precise and restrained response” to the brutal Pahalgam killings. Importantly, no Pakistani military bases were targeted, making it clear that India’s action was aimed at terrorist infrastructure only and not intended to escalate tensions.

The Ministry added that India had earlier expected Pakistan to act against terror outfits after the Pahalgam attack. However, Pakistan chose to deny any involvement, pushing India to take action.

All three branches of the Indian military, the Army, Air Force, and Navy, participated in this coordinated mission. This was the first such joint operation since the 1971 Indo-Pak war, making it historically significant.

In response, Pakistan has stated that it “reserves the right to respond” and has already violated the ceasefire at several points, including Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. The Indian Army is responding firmly, but in a controlled and measured way, according to official sources.

India has emphasized that the goal of Operation Sindoor was to send a strong message that terrorist attacks will not go unanswered, while also avoiding unnecessary military escalation. The action is being seen as a clear signal of India’s resolve to strike at the root of cross-border terrorism.