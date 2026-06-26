Operation Sindoor: Who were six bravehearts killed in action? Govt reveals names 1st time

The six names have been listed in the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial website and engraved at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This marks the first formal public recognition of casualties sustained by the Indian armed forces during the operation.

For the first time, the government has officially disclosed the names of six Indian military personnel killed in action during Operation Sindoor, the cross-border operation launched last May to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The six names have been listed in the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial website and engraved at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This marks the first formal public recognition of casualties sustained by the Indian armed forces during the operation.

Who were the six soilders killed driung Operation Sindoor?

Here are the names of those killed during Operation Sindoor

1. Subedar Major Pawan Kumar – Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade

2. Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra – 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry

3. Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar – 5 Field Regiment

4. Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik – 851 Light Regiment

5. Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh – 237 Field Workshop Company

6. Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal – 39 Wing

The names are etched on Wall 3D of the memorial, in the 2025 section honoring military personnel who died in service to the nation.

Until now, the government had not formally released the identities of those killed during Operation Sindoor, even though there were reports and speculation about military losses in the four-day India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025.