Congress MP Manish Tewari, member of the Group 7 all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP Supriya Sule, said India's response was aimed at protecting the nation's sovereignty and ensuring such brutal acts against civilians do not happen again.

He also described the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir as a travesty and a grave act of depravity. "What happened in Pahalgam, J&K on 22nd April was a travesty and a depravity of a different order altogether. People were identified based on their faith, executed at point-blank range in front of their families, and the families were told-take this message back to your political leadership. And therefore the response that India initiated between the 7th and 10th of May was to protect and preserve our sovereignty, our territorial integrity as a nation and more importantly to try and make sure that our innocent civilians are not targeted in the barbaric manner they were killed in cold blood just because they happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time under those circumstances," Tewari said.

He added that the delegation is travelling worldwide to gather support for a global fight against terrorism. "The reason why these delegations have travelled far and wide to various corners of the world is to try and reach out to friends, interlocutors, influential nations, civil society, parliamentarians, government ministers, political parties to try and explore the urgent need to create a global coalition against state-sponsored terror," Tewari said.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule also includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

