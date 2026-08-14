‘Operation Sindoor sent a firm message’: Murmu speaks on terror, Indus Waters Treaty in I-Day message

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day, highlighting Operation Sindoor, the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, Naxalism, poverty reduction and India’s development journey.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday addressed the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day and talked about India's firm message to terrorists and their backers. The President, without naming Pakistan, also said that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended with a country that 'harbours terrorism'. She also highlighted the prowess of the Indian military and said that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to act with precision.

''On the May 7, we commemorated the completion of one since the launch of Operation Sindoor. We remembered the unmatched valour of our Armed Forces. That historic operation against terrorism demonstrated the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to act with precision. It sent a clear and firm message to terrorists and those who support them, that no matter where they hide, they will have to face the consequences of their actions,'' the President said.

''Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with the country that harbours terrorism is a decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially the farmers,'' she added.

In her address, the President also highlighted India's achievement in eradicating naxalism from the country and added, ''Making India naxal-free is a major achievement; enthusiasm prevails in the areas once affected by naxalism. All-inclusive development is underway in these regions.''

President remembers people killed in violence during Partition

''Today, on August 14, we observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We remember the millions of citizens who were killed in the violence associated with Partition or were forced to endure the tragedy of displacement. Communal violence forced millions of people to become refugees and suffer the horrors of Partition. Yet, they did not abandon their identity. When our country became independent, along with the grave consequences of Partition, integrating more than 550 princely states into newly independent India was also an extraordinary challenge,'' the President said.

Murmu highlights poverty reduction, digital growth and youth power

President Murmu said that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past decade through inclusive development of the central government, highlighting the free ration programme benefiting more than 80 crore people.