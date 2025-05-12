INDIA
Addressing the nation on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outrightly rejected talks with Pakistan. He said, talks and terrorism can not got together. Though it is an old stand of the Narendra Modi government, it is significant in the current situation. Calling it the "one- thousand- year-old" issue, earlier US President Donald Trump had not only asked India and Pakistan to resolve it, but also offered to mediate in the talks.
My dear countrymen, Namaskar!
In the past days, we all have witnessed both the strength and patience of our country. First of all, on behalf of the people of India, I salute the valiant forces of India, the armed forces, our intelligence agencies, and our scientists. Our brave soldiers displayed immense courage to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor. I pay tribute to their bravery, courage and valour. I dedicate this valour to every mother, every sister and every daughter of the country.
Friends,
The barbarity displayed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22 had shocked the entire country and the world. The merciless killing of innocent citizens in front of their family and their children on the basis of their religion was a very gruesome face of terror and cruelty. This was also a disgusting attempt to break the harmony and unity of the country. For me personally this was very painful. After this terrorist attack, the entire nation, every citizen, every community, every class, every political party, unitedly stood up for strong action against terrorism. We gave full freedom to the Indian forces to wipe out the terrorists. And today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows the consequence of wiping out the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. Click here for India Pakistan ceasefire live updates
Friends,
Operation Sindoor is not just a name but it's a reflection of the feelings of millions of people of the country. Operation 'Sindoor' is our unwavering commitment to justice. Late night of 6th May and in the early morning of 7th May, the whole world saw this pledge turn into reality. Indian forces attacked terror hideouts in Pakistan and their training centers with precision. The terrorists had never imagined that India could take such a big decision. But when the country is united, endowed with the spirit of Nation First and national interest is paramount, then strong decisions are taken and results are achieved.
When India's missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, not only the buildings of terrorist organizations but their courage also was shaken badly. Terrorist bases, like Bahawalpur and Muridke are universities of global terrorism. The big terrorist attacks of the world, be it 9/11, be it London Tube bombings, or the big terrorist attacks which have happened in India in the last many decades their roots are somehow connected to these terrorist hideouts. The terrorists had wiped out the Sindoor of our sisters and India responded by destroying their terrorist headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists have been killed in these attacks by India. Many terrorist leaders were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two and a half to three decades who used to conspire against India. India killed them in one stroke.
Friends,
Pakistan was deeply disappointed and frustrated by this action of India. It was bewildered and in this bewilderment it did another cowardly act. Instead of supporting India's strike against terrorism, Pakistan started attacking India itself. Pakistan targeted our schools, colleges, Gurudwaras, temples and houses of civilians. Pakistan targeted our military base. But in this act Pakistan itself got exposed. The world saw how Pakistan's drones and missiles fell like straws in front of India. India's strong air defense system destroyed them in the sky itself. Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck at the heart of Pakistan. India's drones and missiles attacked with precision. They damaged those airbases of the Pakistani Air Forces, of which Pakistan was very proud. India caused heavy damage to Pakistan in the first three days itself, which it had never imagined. That's why after India's aggressive action, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape. Pakistan was pleading to the world to ease tensions. And after suffering heavy losses, Pakistan's army contacted our DGMO on the afternoon of 10th May. By then we had destroyed the infrastructure of terrorism on a large scale. The terrorists were eliminated. We had destroyed the terror camps established in the heart of Pakistan. Therefore, when Pakistan appealed and said that it will not indulge in any sort of terror activities or military audacity further, India considered it. And I am repeating again, we have just suspended our retaliatory action against Pakistan's terror and military camps. In the coming days we will measure every step of Pakistan on the criterion that what sort of attitude Pakistan will adopt ahead.
Friends,
India's three forces,our Air Force, our Army and our Navy, our Border Security Force- BSF, India's paramilitary forces, are constantly on alert. After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal.
First, If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given.
We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge.
Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.
Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. During Operation Sindoor the world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistan, when top Pakistani army officers came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is strong evidence of state-sponsored terrorism.We will continue to take decisive steps to protect India and our citizens from any threat.
Friends,
We have defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield. And this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension. We have displayed our capabilities in the deserts and mountains and also proved our superiority in New Age Warfare. During this operation the authenticity of our Made in India weapons were also proven. Today the world is witnessing that in 21st century warfare the time has come for Made in India defense equipment.
Friends,
Our greatest strength is our unity against all forms of terrorism. This is certainly not the era of war but this is also not the era of terrorism. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee for a better world.
Friends,
The way the Pakistani army, Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace. India's stand is very clear... Terror and talks cannot go together... Terror and trade cannot go together.... Water and blood cannot flow together.
Today, I would also like to tell the global community that our stated policy has been: if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism; and if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Dear countrymen,
Today is Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha has shown us the path of peace. The path of peace also goes through power. Humanity should move towards peace and prosperity. Every Indian should be able to live in peace, and can fulfill the dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). For this, it is very necessary for India to be powerful. And it is also necessary to use this power when required. And in the last few days, India has done just that.
Once again, I salute the Indian Army and Armed forces. I bow to the courage of every Indian, to the oath and resolve of unity of the people of India.
Thank you,
Bharat Mata ki Jai!!!
Bharat Mata ki Jai!!!
Bharat Mata ki Jai!!!
