Amid rising tesions with Pakistan, the district administration of Gurdaspur in Punjab on Thursday declared a complete blackout from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. tomorrow until further orders. The move follows India's bold response to Pakistan targeting the border states with a barrage of missiles.

Punjab | Gurdaspur District Administration orders complete blackout in the district from 9:00 pm on 8th May to 5:00 am on May 9 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

As per a report by news agency ANI, after Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' to target nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the neighbouring country attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

However, the attemps were successfully neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Air Defence Units of the HQ-9 air defence missile launchers have suffered severe damage, reported ANI.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed Operation Sindoor, saying, "It's a matter of pride for us". "I congratulate the armed forces for the action they took yesterday and the courage and bravery they showed. Terror camps in Pakistan and PoK have been neutralised, it is a matter of pride for us. The precision with which Operation Sindoor was executed is unimaginable, very praiseworthy. Nine terrorist camps were destroyed in it and a significant number of terrorists were killed. This operation was carried out without harming any innocents and with minimum collateral damage," Singh said.

With inputs from ANI