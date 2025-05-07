The Indian Army is scheduled to deliver a formal press conference at 10:30 am, where they will share operational details of Operation Sindoor, the largest retaliatory strike since the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing. Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Operation Sindoor: ARMY BRIEFING AT 10:30 AM WHAT TO EXPECT

The press conference will be led by senior Army and Air Force officials, possibly including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and IAF Chief of Air Staff.

Live Streaming Platforms DNA INDIA YouTube will also be streaming the press conference at 10:30 am.

OPERATION SINDOOR PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE: WATCH HERE

