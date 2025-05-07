Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called India's missile strike as “cowardly attacks”. Tensions between India and Pakistan have heightened amid fears of an all-out war and India's 'Operation Sindoor' has prompted Pakistan's response who have issued statements of revenge.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called India's missile strike as “cowardly attacks”. Tensions between India and Pakistan have heightened amid fears of an all-out war and India's 'Operation Sindoor' has prompted Pakistan's response who have issued statements of revenge. Shehbaz Sharif said, “The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan. Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given.”

India's response to Pahalgam terrorist attack came days after the two countries closed diplomatic doors for each other. For more than two weeks India has been blaming Pakistan for terrorist attack in Pahalgam while Pakistan has been giving provocative statements against India. This situation took a turn when India in a series of precision strikes, targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Blaring sounds were heard in Pakistan's Kashmir capital, Muzaffarabad. The city also experienced a blackout.

Showing the world that Pakistan has not deterred by the current scenario and that it stands strong against India, PM Shehbaz Sharif further said, “The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals.”

مکار دشمن نے پاکستان کے پانچ مقامات پر بزدلانہ حملہ کیا ہے.

پاکستان بھارت کی مسلط کردہ اس جنگی عمل کا بھرپور جواب دینے کا پورا حق رکھتا ہے اور بھرپور جواب دیا جا رہا ہے.

پوری قوم افواج پاکستان کے ساتھ ہے اور پوری پاکستانی قوم کا مورال اور جذبہ بلند ہے.

Notably, Pakistan has closed its airspace for 48 hours after the India's strike as it suspended domestic and international flights, especially those to and from Islamabad International Airport.

Sometime earlier, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General responded to India's strike by calling it as “temporary pleasure" which “will be replaced by enduring grief.”

The strike was a prompt and “appropriately” response from the Indian Army. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted: "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."

The artillery fire from across the border came hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," said an official statement from the Minister of Defence. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.